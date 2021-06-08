Pokes add punter from Texas State

LARAMIE -- Can you ever have enough punters?

Craig Bohl's Wyoming Cowboys this week signed Clayton Stewart, a transfer from Texas State, who will come in and compete for the starting job this fall with Ralph Fawaz.

Stewart is a sophomore and will have three years of eligibility in Laramie.

The Flower Mound, Texas, product played in 14 games for the Bobcats over the past three seasons, including 12 during his true freshman campaign. Of Stewart's 69 punts in 2018, 19 landed inside the 20-yard line. Nine boots sailed at least 50 yards, including a 60-yard kick at Rutgers. Stewart also added a 58 and 55 yarder that season.

Stewart, who stands 6-foot-1, 200 pounds, averaged 37.9 yards per kick that season in San Marcos.

He will aide in helping replace Nick Null, who entered the transfer portal after the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season. The former Cornell graduate transfer averaged 38.7 yards per punt last fall on 29 attempts. Six of those landed inside the 20.

Wyoming ranked 10th in the 12-team Mountain West Conference in punting average last season.

Null also handled kickoff duties for the Cowboys in 2020. He attempted 35 of those. Just 14 resulted in a touchback. Stewart attempted just three kickoffs at Texas State. Those all came in the same game against Coastal Carolina in 2019.

Stewart was named the 2017 District 5-6A Special Teams Player of the Year as a senior in high school. He was rated the No. 8 punter by Kohl’s kicking and the No. 9 punter in the nation by Chris Sailer Kicking.

At Flower Mound High School, Stewart also served as the team's placekicker, along with being a punter and handling kickoffs. He received an offer from UTEP and Texas State. He was also recruited by Colorado, Texas Tech, Arizona and Notre Dame.

Bohl released the spring depth chart on June 2. Returning Freshman All-American placekicker, John Hoyland, is listed as the kickoff man. Fawaz, the lone punter in camp, is atop the depth chart at that position.

Fawaz attempted two punts in the Cowboys' annual spring game May 8. One traveled 20 yards and landed inside the opponent's red zone. The other was a high snap that zipped through Fawaz's hands and turned into a Zaire Jackson touchdown to give the Brown team a 23-17 lead.