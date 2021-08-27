Flags to Be Flown Half Staff for Wyoming U.S. Marine

In addition to flags being flown at half-staff for all the U.S. service members who were lost in the August 26 terrorist attack at the airport in Kubal, Afghanistan, Governor Mark Gordon has ordered that both the U.S. and Wyoming State flags be flown in honor of Rylee McCollum.

Rylee McCollum was one of the 13 U.S. Marines lost during the attack and was from Bondurant and a 2019 graduate of Jackson Hole High School.

The flags are to remain at half-staff until sunset on August 30.

Once funeral arrangements for McCollum have been announced, an additional flag notification will be distributed.