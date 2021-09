23 Wyomingites Have Died In The War On Terror — These Are Their Names

Twenty-year-old Rylee McCollum was just a baby when the 9/11 attacks rocked the United States nearly 20 years ago.

But last week, the Bondurant native and US Marine gave the ultimate sacrifice as US involvement in Afghanistan draws to a close. McCollum was one of 13 US service members to die in the attack on Hamid Karzai International Airport.

McCollum was the 23rd Wyomingite to die in the War on Terror, which began shortly after the 9/11 attacks.

McCollum joins Wyomingites from all over the state from places ranging from Burns to Casper who have died serving since 9/11.

These are their names:

War in Afghanistan:

US Army Spc. Jonn J. Edmunds (Cheyenne), Pakistan, October 19, 2001 - Helicopter Crash

US Army Lt. Col. Charles Munier (Wheatland), Kabul Province, June 12, 2006 - Non-Hostile

US Army National Guard Capt. Bruce E. Hays (Cheyenne), Paktika Province, September 17, 2008 - IED Attack

US Marine Corps LCpl Jacob A. Ross (Gillette), Helmand Province, March 24, 2010 - Small Arms Fire

US Marine Corps LCpl Sean M. N. O'Connor (Douglas), Helmand Province, June 12, 2011 - Hostile Fire

US Army CSM Kevin J. Griffin (Riverton), Kunar Province, August 8, 2012 - Suicide Bomber

US Army National Guard CWO Andrew L. McAdams (Cheyenne), Parwan Province, January 10, 2014 - Helicopter Crash

US Marine Corps LCpl Riley J. McCollum (Jackson), Kabul Province, August 26, 2021 - Suicide Bomber

War In Iraq: