Flip or Flop star Christina Haack will be vacationing in luxury in a beautiful rural setting after purchasing a gorgeous farmhouse just outside of Nashville as a vacation getaway.

Dirt.com reports that Haack, who has been a hugely popular star on HGTV for a decade on both Flip or Flop and a spinoff series titled Christina on the Coast, visited Nashville in 2020 and loved it. She started scoping out properties during a return visit in January of 2021, and after seeing the 5,000-square-foot, 6-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom home, she made an offer after the house had been on the market for just one day in Nashville's ultra-hot real estate market.

According to public real estate records, Haack paid right at $2.5 million for the house, which sits on just under 24 lushly wooded acres at the end of a long private driveway in the affluent rural community of Franklin, Tenn., a Nashville suburb that is also home to a number of prominent country singers.

The exterior of the home is white with black trim, and it features carefully manicured landscaping, a front porch that wraps around one side of the house, an in-ground pool and more.

Built in 2017, the main residence centers around an open floor plan in which the large, airy living room opens directly onto the kitchen. The high ceilings are punctuated by exposed wooden beams, and the brick backsplash in the kitchen mirrors the brick fireplace. Sliding barn doors on iron tracks add another rustic element, giving the home a down-home, yet luxurious feel. Rustic-chic light fixtures including a wagon wheel, an antler chandelier and more provide additional country charm.

Other outstanding amenities include a master suite attached to a sizable master bathroom that features double vanities, a clawfoot soaking tub and a separate shower. Gorgeous hardwood floors highlight the house throughout, and there's also a covered patio outside, as well as parking for four cars.

Scroll through the photos below to see inside Christina Haack's luxurious rural vacation home, and keep scrolling to see inside of some top country stars' Southern-style homes.

