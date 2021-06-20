Florida Georgia Line and rapper Nelly revisit some old stomping grounds with their newest joint effort, "Lil Bit," a hard-partying track that combines call-and-response vocals, a hip-hop beat and a dash of backwoods twang.

The song's lyrics invite a new love interest to climb up in a "big wheel," take a ride through the country and "have some fun" along the way. In the music video for the song, Nelly and the FGL guys do just that, with the rapper taking a trip to Nashville to spend some time riding back roads with his country music buddies.

"The concept is fairly simple," Nelly explains to People, who premiered the clip. "It's me going to Nashville just to hang out with the guys. Getting picked up by Tyler, going to meet BK and we just having fun a little bit."

The video shows a trio of old friends reuniting for a laid back hang session, which to some extent, was exactly what the filming process was. "We shot the video in Nashville, and it was dope, man," Nelly adds, explaining that the clip culminates with a lake-side "kickback."

"We just had a lot of fun with it," he adds.

Nelly first dropped "Lil Bit" in October 2020. It's the first single off of the rapper's upcoming country-flavored EP, The Heartland, which is expected to come out later this summer.

It's no big surprise that the rapper would choose to dig into his country leanings for a full project, as he's gotten comfortable dabbling in country music over the years. Specifically, Nelly and FGL found massive success in 2013 with their RIAA diamond-certified, record-breaking remix of the country duo's breakout hit, "Cruise." Since then, Nelly toured with FGL in 2017, and again in 2019.

"Cruise" wasn't his first foray into country collaborations -- He teamed with Tim McGraw back in 2004 for "Over and Over" -- but it did seem to give Nelly a push into the world of country duets. In 2016, he covered Thomas Rhett's "Die a Happy Man." Then, in 2020, he collaborated with both Jimmie Allen (on "Good Times Roll") and Kane Brown (on "Cool Again").

