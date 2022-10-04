Each year, Forbes Magazine dives deep into banking data to discover which credit union is the best in every state. According to a recent press release, for the fourth year in a row, Laramie's own UniWyo Credit Union has won that honor. The announcement comes on the heels of UniWyo announcing a merger with Reliant Credit Union back in July of 2022.

Why UniWyo is "Best-In-State," According to Forbes.

Forbes Magazine conducted research with over 26,000 United States citizens, over 5,000 Credit Unions, and over 4,800 banks across the country to compile their data. Forbes asked respondents to rank their overall satisfaction with the services provided by their banking institution as well as their view of six key components of their relationship to the institution. The six components were: trust, terms & conditions, branch services, digital services, customer service, and financial advice. From the data, Forbes could assign a score of 1-100 to financial institutions based on their customers' reviews.

Based on their data, Forbes Magazine found that UniWyo was not only the best credit union in Wyoming but one of the best in the country. UniWyo scored second in the nation, with an overall satisfaction score of 92.52 - just behind Wisconsin's CoVantage Credit Union.

In response to the fourth consecutive win, UniWyo CEO Dave Krause said in a press release,

“It is an honor to receive this recognition, but what we are most proud of is being able to help our members reach their financial goals and make a meaningful difference in the communities that we serve. Thank you to our membership for making this possible.”

