UniWyo Credit Union Cheers CFD with Free Beer at Accomplice

UniWyo Credit Union is looking to celebrate Cheyenne Frontier Days by ringing in the occasion with an exclusive small batch brew at Accomplice Beer Company in Cheyenne on Wednesday, July 21st at 5.30 p.m.

The first 100 people at the event will get UniWyo Credit Union's exclusive small batch brew Huckleberry Blonde Ale. According to the event Facebook post, those first 100 beers will also come in a light-up cowboy boot mug. For the event, UniWyo Credit Union is planning plenty of family-friendly games and other giveaways. The event is all in celebration of the start of Cheyenne Frontier Days with the night dubbed as 'Cheers to Frontier Days!'

Of course, any event that ties in free beer certainly piqued my interest. You had me at 'beer'. And it just so happens to be at one of my go-to spots in downtown Cheyenne at Accomplice so of course I'm down for the party.

Get our free mobile app

As Cheyenne Frontier Days inches closer, you can be sure to see plenty of promotions coinciding with the celebration in the days to come. And perhaps, some more free beer? That free beer part is probably just wishful thinking on my part but with Cheyenne Frontier Days back, we are all a little extra excited for the return of the festivities.

Therefore, be sure to kick it off with a free small batch brew of Huckleberry Blonde Ale (if you're one of the first 100 people) on Wednesday, July 21st with UniWyo Credit Union at Accomplice Beer Company at 115 W. 15th Street in downtown Cheyenne at 5:30 p.m. It's all happening with 'Cheers to Frontier Days!'

Wyoming's Top Beers Come From Laramie, Sheridan & Jackson