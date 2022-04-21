Ford Announces Recall for More Than 650,000 Trucks and SUVs

Heads up if you drive a Ford truck.

Ford has announced that they are recalling more than 650,000 pickup trucks and big SUVs in the U.S.

The reason for the recall? The windshield wipers on some vehicles may break or malfunction during use.

The vehicles involved in the recall are certain F-150 pickups, Ford Expeditions and Lincoln Navigator SUVs (2020 and 2021 model years).

Other Ford vehicles included in this recall are F-250, 350, 450, and 550 (models made from 2020 through 2022.)

According to Ford, the "teeth" on some wipers may cause them to malfunction, thus that is why they are addressing the issue on the above makes and models.

Those with Ford vehicles will be notified by late May if their vehicle is part of this recall.

If your vehicle is part of the recall, the assigned dealership in the letter to you will replace both wipers.