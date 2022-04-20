Cheyenne Added Another ‘Big Boot’ at a New Location!

You have seen them all around town. They are one of the many attractions that the capital city of Wyoming has come to be known for. They are Cheyenne's 'Big Boots'. And now there is a new one on display at a new location in the city.

The Big Boots are eight-foot tall boots than are painted by local artists from the local community as they celebrate the city of Cheyenne's history and western culture. Whether you live here or are just visiting, a popular activity is to go on a scavenger hunt around the city to find them all.

Before the new big boot had its new setting, the Big Boots around the capital city are definitely all in different regions of the city. Several of them are in and around the downtown area. However, this one was placed on the south side of the city. Even further south than where I-80 crosses the city. That new location is just outside South High School in south Cheyenne.

As you can see, both Visit Cheyenne and Laramie County School District 1 were sure to post the new 'Big Boot' on their respective Facebook pages. As noted, the new Big Boot was painted by South High art teacher Chad Blakely. You'll also notice the new Big Boot is just outside the front entrance of the high school.

The Big Boots are definitely something that make up the fun atmosphere of Wyoming's capital city and are one more 'it' factor for Cheyenne that helps to make it unique. You can learn more about Cheyenne's Big Boots here.

Be sure to make your way to south Cheyenne to check out the newest Big Boot in Wyoming's capital city!

LOOK: Pictures of Downtown Cheyenne Then and Now

40 YEARS LATER: See the Construction of the Cheyenne Viaduct

FLASHBACK: Found on Youtube - Cheyenne East High 1987 Video Yearbook

11 Restaurant Chains That Cheyenne Needs Right Now

- 11 Restaurant Chains That Cheyenne Needs Right Now