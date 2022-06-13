Former Vice-President Pence To Speak In Cheyenne In August

,

Former Vice-President Mike Pence is slated to speak at a Petroleum Association of Wyoming event in Cheyenne on August 25th.

That's according to a post on the association's website.

The PAW describes itself as

''the voice of the oil and gas industry, including oil and gas production companies, midstream processing, pipeline transportation, oilfield service companies, and affiliated companies offering essential work such as legal services, accounting, consulting and more. Our members produce 90% of Wyoming’s oil and gas; generating over $5 billion in economic activity and employing more than 19,000 of Wyoming’s hard working men and women.'

Pence is slated to speak at the Rockies Petroleum Conference at 12:30 p.m. on August 25, according to the agenda for the event.

Wyoming Senator Cynthia Lummis and State Rep. Mike Grear [R-HD 27], Chair of the Wyoming House Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee are also scheduled to address the Thursday afternoon General Session. Pence is listed on the agenda as the Keynote Speaker.

The Petroleum Conference is slated for August 24-26 at Little America in Cheyenne. You can see a full agenda for all three days of the conference here.

Pence was first elected to Congress from Indiana in 2000, serving 12 years in the House. He was elected governor of Indiana in 2012, serving one term before being chosen by Donald Trump in 2016.

When Trump was defeated in his run for re-election, he reportedly pressured Pence to try to overturn the election by refusing to certify the results on Jan. 6, 2021.

Pence has said that he had no legal authority to do that, but it angered some Trump supporters, and reportedly, the former President as well. During the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, a chant of ''Hang Mike Pence" was heard.

Trump himself has said that Pence "lacked courage" in refusing to try to overturn the election results, and the relationship between the two men has turned somewhat less friendly, according to numerous reports.

Pence has been mentioned as a possible 2024 Republican Presidential candidate but has not given any formal indication of whether he plans to run.