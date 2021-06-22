Wyoming Jobless Rate Holds Steady In May From April

Wyoming's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained unchanged in May at 5.4 percent.

That was the same as the April jobless rate in the Cowboy State. But it was well below the state's May 2020 unemployment rate of 8.5 percent. It was also slightly lower than the May 2021 U.S. unemployment rate of 5.8 percent.

The lowest unemployment rate in Wyoming last month was in Crook County at 3.9 percent. Weston and Niobrara counties check in with a rate of 4.0 percent. The highest jobless rate was in Natrona County at 6.9 percent, while Sweetwater and Sublette counties logged a 6.7 percent unemployment rate last month.

In general, counties that depend heavily on the energy sector, such as Natrona, Sweetwater, and Sublette counties, tended to have many of the higher unemployment rates in Wyoming in May. Laramie County's jobless rate last month was 4.7 percent.

That was the same as the county's unemployment rate in April, but down markedly from its May 2020 unemployment rate of 7.9 percent. Albany County last month logged an unemployment rate of 4.4 percent, up from an April 2021 rate of an even four percent.

But it was down considerably from the May 2020 Albany County unemployment rate of 5.3 percent.

You can see a county-by-county unemployment rate report for last month, April of 2021, and May of 2020 for all Wyoming counties here.