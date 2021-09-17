Fort Collins Man Is Larimer County’s Most Wanted Fugitive

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 33-year old Fort Collins man on failure to appear on felony domestic violence and second-degree strangulation/assault charges.

That's according to a post on the agency's Facebook page.

According to the post, Weston Paul Halsey is 5'11 and weighs about 195 pounds with blond hair and hazel eyes. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is being asked to call the sheriff's office at 970-416-1985. He also goes by the name Micheal Halsey.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868.