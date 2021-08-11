Friday the 13th Is Coming – Wyoming’s Big Superstition Is Sharp
Do you believe in spooks?
It just occurred to me that this Friday is Friday the 13th. It comes around anytime the date of the 13th happens to land on a Friday. And apparently it is a day of bad luck. It's folklore, but many people believe wholeheartedly in it.
In fact, it's sparked two different phobias; paraskavedekatriaphobia and friggatriskaidekaphobia.
Both are essentially the fear of Friday the 13th. This comes from a combination of horrid historical events that occurred either on a Friday, on the 13th, or both.
For example, some Christians may be uneasy of the number 13 because that was the number of people present for the Last Supper before Jesus Christ was crucified. Some also believe that the Great Flood that wiped out all of humanity except for Noah and his family, happened on a Friday.
In Roman culture, it was believed that witches gathered in groups of 12, with the 13th one in the room being the devil himself.
In British culture, fear of Friday the 13th may come from early forms of capital punishment. It's believed that hangings took place on Fridays and that there were 13 steps up to the gallows.
Wherever Friday the 13th comes from, it's safe to say that Hollywood has taken it to the next level. In fact, there is an entire film franchise that has built around this phobia, dating back to the 1980s. It even shares the same name.
With that being said, is there anything that you are superstitious about?
Perhaps you won't walk under a ladder because it will bring you bad luck. Ever avoided a crack for fear that it might break your mother's back? Or maybe you've tried to avoid being jinxed so you've knocked on wood.
Odds are, you've never accepted a knife as a gift.
That's the biggest superstition in the state of Wyoming. Now, let me explain. Apparently accepting a knife without paying for it is considered bad luck for the recipient. Legend has it, it will sever your relationship.
So if you are ever gifted a knife, make sure you pay for it with a penny at the very least.