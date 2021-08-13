In case you haven't looked at a calendar today, it's Friday the 13th. A lot of people think that coincides with bad luck or perhaps you think it's synonymous with a certain slasher by the name of Jason Voorhees. What do you think Jason would be up to these days? My guess is he's enjoying his time in Wyoming.

That may sound like a crazy theory, but is it? After 2020, Jason probably decided it was time to get out more. He was probably on lockdown in some cabin while he social distanced and plotted out his next move. He's been preparing for Friday the 13th in 2021. Where's the best place he could hide out? Wyoming would be perfect! And here's why...

5 Reasons Why Jason Voorhees Lives in Wyoming

There it is. That's why Jason Voorhees is loving his life in Wyoming. Hopefully you'll steer clear of him on this Friday the 13th, Wyoming!

