‘Friends: The Reunion‘ Teaser Gets the Cast Back Together

There they are: David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, and Matt LeBlanc.

Well, at least, there are there backs. To see the rest of them, I guess you will need to watch Friends: The Reunion, the long awaited special coming to HBO Max later this month. Announced and planned last year as one of the first signature shows for the nascent streaming service, the reunion was pushed back by a year because of Covid. (Don’t ask me why every other cast in the universe could reunite during covid, but the Friends had to wait. I honestly do not know.) The delays are done with now, as HBO Max just released the first teaser for the show — which also includes its premiere date. Watch it below:

The reunion was shot on Stage 24 of the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank, the same place where all 10 seasons were filmed back in the ’90s and the 2000s. It is not a new episode of the show featuring Ross, Rachel, Joey, and the rest; according to a press release, this is a “real-life unscripted celebration of the beloved show.”

HBO Max also released the full list of special guests who are scheduled to appear on the reunion, including David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai. Were the Rembrandts busy the weekend they shot this thing? What gives?

Friends: The Reunion premieres on HBO Max on Thursday, May 27.

