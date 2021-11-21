Gabby Barrett Picks Up Her First-Ever American Music Awards Wins Ahead of the 2021 Show

Gabby Barrett was a first-time winner at the 2021 American Music Awards on Sunday night (Nov. 21), bringing home trophies in not one but two categories. Her win was announced on a pre-show TikTok livestream, along with a number of other winners in genre-specific and other non-televised categories.

Barrett won Favorite Country Song for her hit single, "The Good Ones." The song -- which Barrett co-wrote -- was inspired by her relationship with her husband, Cade Foehner, who she met while both were contestants on American Idol. When she released it in 2020, "The Good Ones" was the second country radio single of Barrett's career, and it was also her second No. 1 hit, following her breakout debut, "I Hope."

At the 2021 AMAs, Barrett's other win was in Favorite Country Album category, for Goldmine: The album that produced both "I Hope" and "The Good Ones." Released in the summer of 2020, it was her debut full-length studio project. Just a couple of days before the awards show, Barrett released a deluxe version of Goldmine, augmenting the track list with two new original songs, a cover of Dolly Parton's "I Will Always Love You" and a re-imagined "Wedding Version" of "The Good Ones."

Barrett won two of the three categories in which she was nominated at the 2021 AMAs; the third, Favorite Female Country Artist, went to Carrie Underwood. Headed into Sunday night's show, she and Underwood were tied for country artist with the most wins, sporting two apiece.

A number of country acts will perform at the 2021 AMAs, including Underwood and her duet partner Jason Aldean, who will deliver a rendition of their hit, "If I Didn't Love You." Walker Hayes, Mickey Guyton and Kane Brown are all performing on the AMAs stage, too.

The remaining winners in the 2021 American Music Awards will be announced during a live broadcast from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 21, at 7PM CT on ABC. Rapper Cardi B will host the show.