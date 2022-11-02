Gabby Barrett and husband Cade Foehner are officially parents of two little ones. The couple welcomed their second child into the world on Oct. 27.

The baby boy, Augustine Boone Foehner, is a "gift from our Lord," his mother says on social media. Barrett shared the a sweet sibling bonding photo of their new son alongside their toddler daughter.

"Soaking up the newborn days with baby brother," she writes.

The couple announced they were expecting another baby earlier this year when Barrett posted a video from her ultrasound on social media. Throughout her pregnancy, neither she or Foehner mentioned a name for their son, and Barrett even admitted that choosing was difficult for them, whereas picking a name for their daughter was easy.

Barrett and Foehner are also parents to little Baylah, 1.

Over the summer, the "I Hope" singer opened for Jason Aldean on his Rock N' Roll Cowboy Tour, but had to bow out early as she approached her due date. She was replaced by Chase Rice, Tracy Lawrence and Travis Tritt. Her last appearance on the tour was Aug. 27.

In between leaving the tour and Augustine's arrival, Barrett spent her time working on her second album.

"We are going to spend much of September focusing a lot on getting recordings and producing done for album No. 2," Barrett told Taste of Country at the time. "So, I'll be writing and recording a lot in September and just preparing for next year before going on maternity leave."

The "Pick Me Up Singer" also has a few dates plotted on next year's calendar: She'll be performing at Stagecoach in April as well as a few dates in Saint Augustine, Fla. with Kane Brown and LoCash in June.

Barrett and Foehner met and began dating while competing against one another on American Idol. The pair were married in Oct. 2019 and welcomed daughter Baylah in Jan. 2021.