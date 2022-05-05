Gabby Barrett is putting her love for Cade Foehner on full display in the music video for her latest single "Pick Me Up." Although the video isn't a timeline of the pair's actual relationship, let's just say they didn't have to work too hard to achieve that on-screen chemistry.

Barrett and Foehner play a couple spending their lives together. The video opens with Foehner driving Barrett home from school in his pickup truck. The two can't help but snuggle up close on that bench seat. Next we see them as a married couple sitting at the table fretting over the bills. To lighten things up, Foehner turns on the radio and dances with his wife in the living room.

A toddler is shown running around — likely to represent the couple's real-life daughter Baylan, who arrived Jan. 18, 2021. Next, we fast forward to an elderly version of the pair — Barrett's character is in a hospital bed, but her face lights up when her husband walks in the door with flowers.

"Pick Me Up" is Barrett's fourth career country single since competing on American Idol in 2018. Her first two singles, "I Hope" and "The Good Ones," were No. 1 hits, and this one is currently working its way up the charts.

Although "Pick Me Up" is not featured on the first edition of Barrett's debut album Goldmine, it is a part of the Deluxe Edition.

Barrett will spend the summer on the road with Jason Aldean opening his Rock n' Roll Cowboy Tour. The 34-date trek gets underway on July 15 and wraps on Oct. 29. John Morgan and Dee Jay Silver are also serving as supporting acts.

