Gal Gadot Almost Quit Acting Before Landing ‘Wonder Woman’ Role

Gal Gadot has become world-famous for her portrayal of Wonder Woman in the DCEU. But before the Israeli actress landed the role of Diana Prince, she was considering leaving the acting business behind. Gadot shared a photo on Instagram from the day she did her camera test for Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, along with a heartfelt caption about her audition experience.

Gadot had been shooting a movie in Tel Aviv at the time, but came to Los Angeles to audition for the part of Wonder Woman. She was only in town for 30 hours, but the trip was worth it because she “wanted the role of Wonder Woman so much.” During the camera test, Zack Snyder took a simple headshot of Gadot, which has now become a personal memento for the actress.

“I’ll forever be grateful to Zack for casting me and believing that I could bring Diana to life. I had no idea what the future would hold back when this picture was taken - seeing it makes me very nostalgic,” Gadot wrote. “It's also proof that everything happens for a reason. I was on the verge of giving up acting ... and then this happened.”

Before being cast as Wonder Woman, Gadot enjoyed success from her role of Gisele in the Fast & Furious franchise. But once her character was killed off in Fast & Furious 6, her schedule cleared up considerably. Batman v Superman came along at an opportune moment for Gadot, and Warner Bros.’ casting decision paid off.

In Wonder Woman and Wonder Woman 1984, Gadot’s performance was praised by critics as being one of the best elements of both movies. Gadot now enjoys the spoils that come along with headlining a superhero franchise, and it was all because she got herself to Los Angeles for that fateful camera test.