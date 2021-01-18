Warner Bros.’ decision to release its entire 2021 theatrical slate simultaneously on HBO Max is unprecedented. But it’s not permanent.

Each movie Warners pushes to streaming is only there for 31 days. After that, the films become theatrical-only releases for a period. Eventually, they will show up on Blu-ray and Digital HD for purchase or rental, and yes, they’ll be back on HBO Max at some point after that. But if you want to enjoy them on HBO Max during their theatrical run, your window is limited.

For example, if you haven’t watched the first movie in this experiment, Wonder Woman 1984, time is running out to do so. The film leaves HBO Max (at least for the short term) on Sunday, January 24. As of this writing, that means you have one week left to watch the DC Comics sequel starring Gal Gadot and Chris Evans. And after that, you can read some of our articles on the film as well.

Warner Bros. hasn’t said much about the success of their hybrid release strategy so far. Wonder Woman 1984 has grossed $141.7 million worldwide so far, which is a pretty impressive number in the midst of a global pandemic, and also a far cry from the $821 million the first movie made in theaters. By some measurements, the film was also the biggest streaming movie of 2020.

The next Warner Bros. movie coming to HBO Max is the psychological thriller The Little Things starring Denzel Washington and Rami Malek. That premieres on the streaming service on January 29.