GameStop Investor Donates $30K of Earnings to Children’s Hospital

This college student decided to pay it forward.

Do me a favor and imagine you are a 20-year-old college student. If you are, then this should be super easy. For everyone else, think real hard about it. Imagine, in the midst of all of the stereotypes that come with college like Ramen noodles, partying and racking up student loans, you take a stab at buying stock in GameStop. Yes, the same GameStop that was saved by a bunch of people who decided not to let Wall Street win. After buying some shares, you sell them for way more than you paid.

Now that you've made a massive profit, what do you do with the money?

Well, for Hunter Kahn, the decision was actually pretty easy. He donated $30,000 to Children's Minnesota, in his home state. I'd like to think that if I had 30 grand just show up in my bank account at age 20 I would have done the same, but I'm not so sure. #TBH

A 20-year-old mechanical engineering student at Cornell University, Hunter paid between $30 and $80 per share in January. He then sold them for much more than he paid. He even took some of his proceeds and purchased Nintendo Switch Lite consoles and video games from GameStop itself to donate to the kids at the hospital. He arrive unannounced to make the donation.

Hunter has been investing in the stock market since he was in high school and it looks like all of that practice has paid off in a major way.