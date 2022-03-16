Garth Brooks is coming to Charlotte, N.C., as part of his massive ongoing Stadium Tour. The country superstar and his band will perform in concert at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, July 16, beginning at 7PM.

The upcoming performance marks Brooks' first-ever career gig at the stadium venue, and his first concert in Charlotte in 24 years. The Charlotte concert will be the country icon's only Stadium Tour stop in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

The show in Charlotte was originally slated for 2020, but it had to be rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic. According to a press release, more than 70,000 fans purchased tickets for the original concert date before it had to be postponed.

Tickets for Brooks' show in Charlotte are set to go on sale on Friday, March 25, at 10AM ET via ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks, through the Garth Brooks line at Ticketmaster at 1-877-654-2784 or through the Ticketmaster mobile phone app. There will be an eight-ticket limit per purchase. There will be no ticket sales at the venue box office on Friday, March 25.

The concert in Charlotte will feature in-the-round seating. All seats to the show will cost a total of $94.95, which includes all applicable taxes and fees. The purchaser assumes all risks of COVID-19, and all COVID-19 rules apply.

Brooks has been announcing a string of new dates steadily in recent weeks after suspending the remaining portion of his U.S. Stadium Tour dates for 2021 in response to the continuing spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19. The country icon canceled his remaining 2021 Stadium Tour dates in August due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Garth Brooks Stadium Tour is slated to wrap with five dates at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland, which are scheduled for Sep. 9-11 and Sep. 16-17.