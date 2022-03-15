Wyoming Man Killed After Crashing Into Sign May Have Been Asleep
A 52-year-old Wyoming man is dead after crashing his pickup into a sign in Lander, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says.
It happened around 7:30 p.m. last night, March 14, near The Bread Board on Main Street.
According to a crash summary, Robert Coulston was headed south when he failed to negotiate a right-hand bend in the road, crossed the oncoming lanes, and struck the concrete base of a sign.
Coulston was not buckled up and died at the scene.
Speed and driver fatigue/asleep are being investigated as possible contributing factors.
This is the 15th fatality on Wyoming's roadways in 2022 compared to 18 in 2021, 12 in 2020, and 31 in 2019 to date.
