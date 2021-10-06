31 Years Ago: Garth Brooks Joins the Grand Ole Opry

Garth Brooks has achieved many career milestones and accolades, but perhaps none will be as significant as what happened on Oct. 6, 1990. It was on that date, 31 years ago today, that the Oklahoma native fulfilled a lifelong dream when he became a member of the Grand Ole Opry.

Brooks first stepped onto the Opry stage on June 24, 1989, only a few months after the release of his self-titled freshman album. One year later, he officially became a member, when he was inducted by legend Johnny Russell.

“To be recognized as a member [of the Grand Ole Opry] is among the class of honors that will never be topped, no matter how long or how far my career goes," Brooks says.

Brooks performed "If Tomorrow Never Comes," "The Dance" and "Friends in Low Places" on the night of his induction, the latter of which, ironically, hit No. 1 that same day. While the night was certainly unforgettable for the singer, it was also a night to remember for another one of country music's '90s superstars: Alan Jackson made his debut on the hallowed stage that night as well.

Brooks' star was just beginning to rise at the time of his Opry induction. Only one month later, he nabbed two CMA Awards, the Horizon Award and Male Video of the Year, the latter for "The Dance."

