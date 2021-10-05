Good News Wyoming, We’re Not One of the Most Obese States

Health issues have been a concern for quite awhile now given the ongoing pandemic, but a health crisis that's been facing the U.S. has taken a backseat despite the fact that since the 1960s,the number of Americans under the age of 75 that are considered to be obese has tripled. However, in terms of where states rank on a list of the most obese in the nation, Wyoming isn't anywhere close to the top, so that's at least a step in the right direction for our state.

According to the CDC, those listed with a body mass index (BMI) of 30 or more are considered to be obese, which can also lead to several other health concerns including heart disease, hypertension, stroke, diabetes, and other severe problems. It can also take away from one's quality of life. Using data that was compiled by County Health Rankings & Roadmaps, 24/7 Wall St. recently ranked the most obese states in the U.S. and the state of Wyoming ranked as the 31st most obese state in the U.S. Conversely, the 20th least obese state.

While it might not be something to brag or boast about, it could definitely be worse, so maybe we should take that as a win for our state. Here are some of the general numbers listed along with the Cowboy State's ranking on the list:

31. Wyoming

> Adult obesity rate: 29.2%

> Adults who don’t exercise: 23.1% (22nd highest)

> Adults with diabetes: 9.0% (9th lowest)

> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 15.3% (17th lowest)

While those numbers are mostly positive, the average obesity rate for adults in the U.S. that don't exercise regularly is typically higher than 22.7 percent. As shown, Wyoming's is 29.2 percent. And the 'adults who don't exercise' could also be better. However, as I said, it could be worse. That means there's still plenty of adults getting some exercise. And why shouldn't they, we have lots of wide open space and parks to make that happen outdoors.

Just the other day, Wyoming was listed as one of the 'worst foodies in America' as well. Despite the fact that people think of eating steaks, ribs, and all the meats when they get here. Maybe we're just kind of stingy with it when we eat our meals. Who knows? But it's keeping our obesity rate relatively respectable compared to the rest of the states in the U.S.

Mississippi, West Virginia, Louisiana, Alabama, and Arkansas finished in the bottom five at the most obese states. Finishing as the least obese states was our neighbors to the south in Colorado. Perhaps some of their fitness and meal planning is rubbing off on us. Either way, we'll take it. Based on this list, in terms of this specific part of our health, things are moving in the right direction in Wyoming.

11 Restaurant Chains That Cheyenne Needs Right Now

- 11 Restaurant Chains That Cheyenne Needs Right Now

- These are the Best Places to Eat in Laramie

The Most Underrated Restaurants In Cheyenne

Incredible Road Trip Across Wyoming The exploration of Wyoming continues and Drew jumped into the 'Gray Ghost' and set out on a trip to end up in Cody, Wy. Between Casper and Cody there are MANY great places to stop.

- Incredible Road Trip Across Wyoming