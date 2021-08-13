FINALLY! Spooky season is upon us and we need to let out all of the demons of 2020 with a fright-tastic time. Actually, I think 2020 could be it's own horror attraction that only the brave would want to relive. Two Haunted Attractions have announced this month that they'll be returning to Cheyenne to scare the pants off of us.

After scouring the internet, I was able to find two Haunted Houses in Cheyenne that are ready to go in October. After having to cancel in 2020, I'd bet they've worked on their tactics to make this the spookiest, spooky season, ever.

This haunted house is held in the old Knights of Pythias building on, you guessed it, 17th street. If you're not sure where that is, it's between Pioneer and Carey streets in Downtown Cheyenne. They've been in the scaring business since 1989, so I have all the faith in the world that they'll be back and better than ever for Fall 2021.

If one haunted house isn't enough for you, The Nightmare On Arapaho Street is ready to put their claws in you...metaphorically speaking, of course. They're set up open up October 22-24 and October 29-31. This one is nestled between Weaver and Marshall rd. They're looking for volunteers for this year and this is a free haunted house for kids big and small.

Well, now that you know what spooky season haunted houses are opening back up in Cheyenne, mark your calendars, get your ghoul squad together and get spooky!

