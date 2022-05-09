Get To Sizzling! Wyoming Locally Raised Beef Coming To Cheyenne

Where's the beef? The answer to that question is going to be solved soon as a Wyoming-based ranch-to-table company is making its way to the Capitol City. According to a Facebook post from Wyoming Ranch Foods, is going to bring their locally sourced beef, pork, and lamb.

They have two other locations open now, in Douglas and Torrington. Which, we should all be happy that they're successful there so they're able to expand down south.

How cool is this? Also, how many times have you thought to yourself that you'd like to have locally sourced meat available? I mean, sure, you can still get it at various Farmer's Markets around town, but having a brick-and-mortar store that you can shop in, that's valuable.

They're also moving into a great location Downtown, tons of people drive by this building, including myself, every day on their commutes, so the location will get plenty of people interested in stopping by on their travels. They're located at 211 East 19th Street in Cheyenne.

Google Street View Google Street View loading...

That even looks like it would be a great spot for a meat market like what will be going into the building.

They haven't announced a firm date for the store to open, but it will be something to look out for as Spring ends and the Summer grilling months make their way into the Cowboy State. The best way to know is to keep an eye on their Facebook page, or like what I'll do, look to see if people are walking in and out of there while I'm stuck at the stoplight on the corner of Warren and 19th street.

