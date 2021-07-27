Ghostbusters: Afterlife has been delayed by over a year because of the pandemic. It was originally slated to open in theaters in June of 2020. As of this writing, it’s still unreleased, and now expected in the fall. But hey: Fans have been waiting for more than 30 years for a true sequel to Ghostbusters II. What’s a few more months?

The new trailer shows that the new film is definitely intricately tied to the mythology of the original two Ghostbusters. (It was directed by original Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman’s son, Jason Reitman.) It features appearances by Annie Potts (Janine!) and Dan Aykroyd (or at least his voice and arms!), and it makes clear what was only implied by the earlier trailers: The new family in the film — mom Carrie Coon and children Mckenna Grace and Finn Wolfhard — are Egon Spengler’s daughter and grandkids. He left them a spooky old farmhouse, and once they move in ghostbusting-related stuff begins happening.

Here are some new images from the trailer:

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Images

And here’s the film’s official synopsis:

After being evicted from their home, a single mother and her two children are forced to move to a decayed farmhouse in Summerville, Oklahoma, left to them by the children's late grandfather, where a series of unexplained earthquakes are occurring despite not being situated on any fault and strange things are happening in an old mine once belonged to the alleged occultist Ivo Shandor. The children discover their grandfather's history with the original Ghostbusters, who have since been largely forgotten by the world beyond their fan base.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is scheduled to open in theaters on November 11, 2021.

