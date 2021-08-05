Go From Cheyenne to These Places in an Hour on Virgin Hyperloop

Hang onto your hats, because this thing is fast.
It blows my mind to think about how far travel has come over the years. Just 100 years ago, it took a lot of effort to get from city to city. Traveling across the country was a big decision. Today however, we can travel just about anywhere we want in just a few hours. Going from Los Angeles to New York, while not ideal, is as simple as jumping on a plane.
Soon there will be another way to travel... the hyperloop.
Several entrepreneurs have been working on this form of travel including Elon Musk and Richard Branson. Yep, the same guys that just went to space. It's amazing what you can do when you have tons of money and creativity that just won't quit.
What is it?
Well, it's essentially a rail system in a tunnel that shoots you across the country at an ungodly speed. But don't worry, it's actually supposed to be a pretty comfortable ride for the passengers. At least that's what I've gathered from the first test passenger video.
That test for Branson's Virgin hyperloop took place back in November 2020. In my mind, that means this baby will be ready to go within my lifetime, easily. Some predictions say the hyperloop will be a viable source of transportation in 2030.
How fast is fast?
Branson wants this thing to be safe, sustainable and fast. How fast? 670 miles per hour. That's fast.
Once this thing is up and running all over the country, the possibilities of where we can go are endless. With that in mind, we thought it would be fun to see where we could travel to in about an hour. Places that are around 500-600 or so miles from here. Imagine having an early dinner date in San Francisco and being home to tuck the kids in before bed.
All without leaving the ground.
Where Could the Hyperloop Take Us in 1 Hour
