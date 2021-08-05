Celebrate National IPA Day With Your Favorite Cheyenne Breweries

This almost feels like it should be a national holiday. People here LOVE IPAs. You can tell that by going to most any place that serves craft beer, IPAs top their menu. While I personally am not a huge fan of IPAs, as residents of Cheyenne, we're very blessed to have 4 awesome breweries that can help you out with your IPA needs on that particular brew's day of appreciation.

Let's go brewery by brewery and take a look at what IPAs they have on tap for you to celebrate with today.

Accomplice has several IPAs on tap year round, probably the most in town unless you go to a non-brewery. On tap right now, they have Lincoln Squared, Nue Dogma and Bin Time.

Lincoln Squared-American IPA with an ABV of 6.9 percent.

Nue Dogma-New England IPA with an ABV of 6.2 percent.

Bine Time-A seasonal American IPA with an ABV of 6.5 percent. Also, a bine is what hops grow on if you were wondering the name.

Freedom's Edge has several rotating brews on tap all the time, so you're likely to walk in and find something new and interesting. They have their Flagship IPA that's always on tap and sometimes, a little something extra for those hop heads.

1890 IPA-American IPA with an ABV of 5.4 percent.

Black Tooth is the newest addition to the beer scene in Cheyenne, opening their taproom during the dumpster fire that was 2020, but they shot out the gate and hit the landing. Black Tooth has one flagship IPA and some seasonal or rotating IPAs.

Hot Streak IPA-American IPA with an ABV of 6.2 percent.

Quick Draw-Hazy IPA with an ABV of 5.7 percent.

Danielmark's is our final Cheyenne brewery featured here, but they have a lot of charm in their taproom from the awesome art for their beers to their incredible back patio. Oh, and they have IPAs, so they totally fit.

Bluesitra-Belgian IPA with an ABV of 7 percent.

What are you waiting for? Get out there and celebrate IPA Day with your favorite breweries!