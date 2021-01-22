Well, the first teaser for Godzilla Vs. Kong is anything but monster-sized. But it does announce that the film’s first full trailer — which will hopefully be longer than six seconds — premieres this coming Sunday, January 24.

Godzilla vs. Kong will combine two different recent franchises into one mega-movie, with Godzilla from [checks notes] Godzilla and Godzilla: King of the Monsters squaring off against King Kong from Kong: Skull Island. The new film, directed by Adam Wingard, features several returning actors from those earlier movies, including Millie Bobby Brown, Zhang Ziyi, and Kyle Chandler. Here’s the new teaser:

The teaser also confirms that Godzilla vs. Kong is rated PG-13 for “intense sequences of creature violence/destruction and brief language.” Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

Legends collide as Godzilla and Kong, the two most powerful forces of nature, clash on the big screen in a spectacular battle for the ages. As Monarch embarks on a perilous mission into fantastic uncharted terrain, unearthing clues to the Titans’ very origins, a human conspiracy threatens to wipe the creatures, both good and bad, from the face of the earth forever.

Don’t worry; as long as the box office grosses are good, neither Godzilla nor King Kong can be wiped from the face of the earth for very long. Godzilla Vs. Kong premieres on HBO Max and in theaters on March 25, 2021. (If you missed it, the film’s poster debuted online yesterday.)