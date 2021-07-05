Going to Beartrap Summer Festival? Here’s What You Need to Bring

Beartrap Summer Festival is coming up and we are am so excited!

My entire family will be heading up to enjoy the fresh air, sunshine and fabulous live music.

A bit of planning goes into taking 5 kids up on Casper Mountain for a two-day music festival and I thought I would share with you a few of my must-have items.

Coats/Hoodies: When the sun goes down, the mountain cools off quickly so it's always a good idea to have a few extra layers. The weather tends to be changeable so I also recommend a windbreaker/raincoat. Blankets/Chairs: As a mom with 5 kids, I always have a few blankets in the car. Spread them out on the ground to make the perfect concert viewing spot or use them to cover up and snuggle as you listen to live music. We always use chairs for the adults in our family and they offer a great spot to stick all of our gear when we're walking around looking at vendors. Sunscreen and Bug Spray: Higher altitudes make it easier to sunburn so bring some sunscreen and apply it often. Bug Spray is also a must, especially at dusk. Snacks: There will be TONS of food vendors to choose from but anyone with kids knows when they're outside running around they need fuel often. I like to pack a bag of snacks and then hit the stands from local restaurants for our big meals of the day. Water/Water Bottles: Staying hydrated is vital and while being at Beartrap. There will be plenty of vendors to quench your thirst. But also, You can fill up your water bottles with the potable water spigot at the nearby campground. Wet Wipes: Things can get sticky and muddy on the mountain. I'm all for kids playing in the dirt, but it can get a little gross. It's a good idea to keep a pack of wet wipes close by, for kids AND adults. Toys: I like to bring toys for my kids to play with. We usually stay on the mountain all day, and even though there will be tons of things for them to do, they can only paint their faces so many times. A football, a couple of toy trucks and cars, and a doll with a stroller are a few items that we like to bring. Cash: Many vendors do take cards, but with the patchy cell phone service on the mountain it would be a good idea to bring some cash. Cell Phone Battery Chargers: You'll want to make sure your phone is charged at all times. I guarantee that there will be a multitude of great picture opportunities that you'll want to have to share. Nothing is worse than wanting to take a pic of your favorite band and having no battery left. Items for Your Dog: Beartrap Summer Festival is one of the few festivals in the region that allows dogs. Polite and respectful dogs on a leash are welcome, as long as people pick up after them. Make sure you bring treats/food and a dish for water for them. Also, bags for their waste.

I am so excited for this weekend of family fun and music on Casper Mountain.

Rain or shine it's always a good time at Beartrap Summer Festival.

Making sure you have these items with you will help you to have a great stress free time.

If you're wondering what the lineup is for this year's event check it out here.