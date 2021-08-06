Get our free mobile app

Beartrap Summer Festival is FINALLY here.

It's THE weekend we'll all been waiting for.

Two full days of live music, vendors, food, and adult beverages...not to mention family-friendly activities and the beauty of Casper mountain.

With the worldwide pandemic in 2020, it has now been two years since any of us have attended Beartrap.

I've heard that we also have a lot of first-timers coming this year, so I thought it was the perfect time to make a clear list of what you need to bring to Beartrap Summer Festival.

Here's What You Need To Bring To Beartrap Summer Festival Beartrap Summer Festival is a weekend full of live music and family-friendly activities. It's located high on Casper Mountain in Beartrap Meadow. This is a stunning unique location, but it is a bit out of the way so we recommend making sure you have a few things with you for maximum Beartrap enjoyment.

What do you think, is there anything I forgot to add?

And in case you need to get a bit more excited, here's a video showcasing all the best moments of the last Beartrap.

See you up on the mountain Wyoming!

