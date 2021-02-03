Golden Globes: The Full List of 2021 Nominees
Slightly behind schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic and a delayed awards season, the Golden Globe nominees were finally announced today. As usual, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s picks were impossible to predict; they loved Mank but they totally ignored Da 5 Bloods. They liked The Mauritanian more than they like The Mandalorian. Don’t try to interpret the Globes. That is impossible. Ours is not to understand. Ours is simply to observe.
As such, here’s the full list of nominees. The winners will be announced live on NBC on Sunday, February 28.
FILM NOMINATIONS
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Mank
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
The Father
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Hamilton
Music
Palm Springs
The Prom
Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language
Two Of Us
Another Round
La Llorona
Minari
La Vita Davanti a Se
Best Actor - Drama
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Gary Oldman, Mank
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian
Best Actor - Musical or Comedy
Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield
James Corden, The Prom
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Best Actress - Drama
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Best Actress - Musical or Comedy
Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma
Kate Hudson, Music
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit
Rosamund Pike, I Care a Lot
Best Supporting Actress
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Helena Zengel, News of the World
Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian
Olivia Colman, The Father
Best Supporting Actor
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Jared Leto, The Little Things
Bill Murray, On the Rocks
Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami
Best Director
David Fincher, Mank
Regina King, One Night in Miami
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Chloe Zhao, Nomadland
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Best Screenplay
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Jack Fincher, Mank
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, The Father
Chloe Zhao, Nomadland
Best Original Score
The Midnight Sky
Tenet
News of the World
Mank
Soul
Best Original Song
“Fight For You,” Judas and the Black Messiah
“Here My Voice,” The Trial of the Chicago 7
“IO SI (Seen,” The Life Ahead
“Speak Now,” One Night in Miami
“Tigress & Tweed,” The United States vs. Billie Holliday
Best Animated Film:
The Croods: A New Age
Onward
Over the Moon
Soul
Wolfwalkers
TV NOMINATIONS
Best TV Series - Comedy
Emily In Paris
The Flight Attendant
The Great
Schitt’s Creek
Ted Lasso
Best Actor - Comedy
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Jason Sudekis, Ted Lasso
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Best Actress - Comedy
Lily Collins, Emily in Paris
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning, The Great
Jane Levy, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Best TV Series - Drama
The Crown
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Ratched
Best Actor - Drama
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Josh O’Connor, The Crown
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
Al Pacino, Hunters
Best Actress - Drama
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Laura Linney, Ozark
Sarah Paulsen, Ratched
Best TV Movie or Limited Series
Normal People
The Queen’s Gambit
Small Axe
The Undoing
Unorthodox
Best Actor - Limited Series or TV Movie
Bryan Cranston, Your Honor
Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird
Best Actress - Limited Series or TV Movie
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal Peoplei
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Nicole Kidman, The Undoing
Anya Taylor-Joy: The Queen’s Gambit
Best Supporting Actress
Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Julia Garner, Ozark
Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek
Cynthia Nixon, Ratched
Best Supporting Actor
John Boyega, Small Axe
Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule
Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Jim Parsons, Hollywood
Donald Sutherland, The Undoing
Gallery — The Craziest Golden Globe Nominees in History: