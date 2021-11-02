Oh man, I'm feeling all kinds of energy rolling through my body. It's kind of like the kinetic force running through The Flash. Where is the energy coming from? Well, it's because, like you, I'm a Wyoming worker and I'm not tired or sleep-deprived like those goons living in other states! This is all, of course from a study I found from Zippia.

This isn't to say we don't work hard. But, we're also not in(that) much of a cost of living crunch where we feel the need to work more and more to cover our personal costs of living. Though the study did show that Colorado is less sleep-deprived than us, I think their's might be more organic(wink).

We really are lucky to live in Wyoming, you really don't see people in a giant hustle, though people could walk a little faster in the grocery store. Sorry, but it's a little frustrating when you're trying to get through the King Soopers life with someone angling their cart in the way. What was I talking about? Oh, yeah. We're not in a huge hurry here, we have plenty of time to stop and smell the roses and actually enjoy life. I mean, we have the most beautiful state in the country.

Taking a look around the Cowboy State, once you get west of the Mississippi, the amount of sleep-deprived people drops like a rock(sans Hawaii, which is #1). Colorado came in at #49, Nebraska #46, South Dakota #50, and Montana #46. So, where does that put Wyoming? We're locked in at #39, so we're pretty much in line with our neighbors.

Maybe it's a West Coast thing. I know my wife, who works in the service industry, will say that other people working with her don't have the "Midwest Hustle". I get that, but if you don't need it, why do it?

