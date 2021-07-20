Gov. Gordon Orders Flags Half-Staff for Wyoming Vietnam Veteran

Governor Mark Gordon has recently ordered that both the U.S. and Wyoming State Flags be flown at half-staff statewide from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday, July 21.

Get our free mobile app

This is to be done in honor and memory of First Lieutenant Alva “Ray” Krogman. A Worland native, Krogman's plane was shot down during the Vietnam War while he was flying a scouting mission over Laos on January 17, 1967.

His remains were identified in Laos on July 7, 2020, and he was returned home to Worland this week.

A public service for Lt. Krogman will be held at 11 am on July 21 at the Worland Middle School Auditorium.