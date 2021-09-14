Governor Gordon to Join Families of UW Students in Remembrance of Drunk Driving Crash

Twenty years ago, eight University of Wyoming cross-country runners were killed in an car accident caused by an impaired driver. Among those killed were Morgan McLeland of Gillette, Cody Brown of Hudson Colorado, Kyle Johnson of Riverton, Josh Jones of Salem Oregon, Justin Lambert-Belanger of Timmins Ontario, Kevin Salverson of Cheyenne, Nicholas Schabron of Laramie and Shane Shatto of Douglas.

On September 16, 2001 those eight UW students were killed in a crash. Now, twenty years later, the Governor's Council on Impaired Driving has worked to ensure tragedies like that night are avoided as much as possible.

According to a a press release from the Governor's Council on Impaired Driving, "Since its inception in 2011, the Governor’s Council on Impaired Driving has been instrumental in influencing several positive changes related to its mission to fight impaired driving in Wyoming and prevent future impaired-driving-related deaths:

Since the tragedy, Wyoming has lowered the legal blood alcohol content (BAC) from .10 to .08.

The Ignition Interlock System was created in statute and improved in following years.

The 24/7 program was created and expanded to all alcohol related offenses.

The Search Warrant process for obtaining blood after any DUI was established in statute.

GCID has influenced the establishment of many prevention programs including Safe Rides, Beverage Server Training, Enhanced Enforcement, DUI Courts, Policy Maker Forums and Media Campaigns."

On September 16, 2021, Governor Mark Gordon will join the families of the eight UW students who lost their lives for the 'Memory of the 8 Run,' being held at M&K Oil in Gillette, Wyoming. The event begins at 5:00p.m. and Governor Gordon will be joined by Rich Adriaens from the Governor's Council on Impaired Driving, Campbell County Commissioner Rusty Bell, and Sgt. Duane Ellis with the Wyoming Highway Patrol.