It may have been a few days late, but the signing of the September Childhood Cancer Awareness Month proclamation yesterday by Governor Gordon was welcomed by representatives of Jason's Friends - a Casper-based support network for Wyoming families impacted by childhood cancer.

A representative from Jason's Friends took a moment to recognize the importance of the proclamation, saying, "We want to spread awareness of childhood cancer and how much it affects our state. And that we have to support our families here to go out of state."

The statement from Jason's Friends points to the fact that Wyoming residents have to leave Wyoming to get treatment for children diagnosed with childhood cancer. The Cowboy State does not have the medical resources to treat childhood cancer conditions in its borders.

Jason's Friends is one of the organizations in the state that assists families coping with childhood cancer. Their mission spans covering the cost of travel and lodging, household bills, and fulfilling a child's insurance deductible. The organization also offers the only camp in Wyoming dedicated to serving children with cancer. 'Camp Courage' provides enriching activities to its campers, ranging from horseback riding to arts and crafts to campfires.

Gordon noted the importance of raising awareness of childhood cancer in Wyoming during his proclamation. He noted that "1 in 285 in the United States will be diagnosed with cancer before their 21st birthday" and encouraged "all residents to raise awareness of childhood cancer so that we can find a cure."

For more information on Jason's Friends and childhood cancer support in Wyoming, click here.