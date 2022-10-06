Laramie Football’s Victory Highlights LHS Fall Sports Roundup

The Laramie Plainsmen football team had a breakthrough game and got their first win of the 2022 season last Friday night.

As for the rest of the fall sports, volleyball went 2-1 over the last week. The girls’ swimming & diving team split two road duals, and cross country had a good showing in Thornton, CO.

Plainsmen Football

Laramie held off Kelly Walsh, 14-7, last Friday night in their Homecoming game for the first LHS football win of the 2022 season.

Quarterback Ben Malone threw a pair of touchdown passes to receiver Mason Branch, and the Laramie defense held the Trojans to 162 yards of total offense.

A strip sack by Abe Bangoura led to the first TD, which was a Malone to Branch pass of 29 yards. After KW tied it at 7-7, the Plainsmen scored midway through the second quarter on a 74-yard pass from Malone to Branch.

Malone threw for 251 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. Branch caught five passes for a career-best 149 yards and the two scores.

Laramie is 1-5 on the season. They play at No. 5 Thunder Basin (3-3) on Friday at 6 p.m. in Gillette.

Laramie Volleyball

LHS went 2-1 in conference matches over the last week. They split at home last weekend but bounced back with a road win on Tuesday.

No. 4 Laramie swept Campbell County last Friday, 3-0. Scores were 25-20, 25-22, 25-18. Savanna Steiert had 15 kills and 12 digs.

They lost 3-0 to second-ranked Thunder Basin last Saturday, 23-25, 29-31, and 21-25. Steiert had 11 kills, and Michon Sailors added ten kills.

The Lady Plainsmen regrouped with a 3-0 sweep at Cheyenne South on Tuesday night. Scores were 25-10, 25-17, and 25-16.

LHS is 17-6 on the season and 5-1 in conference play. They host 3A No. 3 Wheatland at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Laramie Swimming & Diving

Laramie was on the road last weekend for two dual meets. Both saw Cheyenne Central mixed into the results, but they were scored separately.

They lost at Green River last Friday, 99-87. Laramie won four of the 12 events. LHS responded with a 96-61 victory at Rock Springs last Saturday. Overall, they won two events.

They have their Senior Day on Friday versus the three Cheyenne High Schools. It starts at 2 p.m. at the LHS Pool.

Laramie Cross Country

Laramie ran last Friday at the Thornton Invitational in Colorado. The Plainsmen took third, and the Lady Plainsmen finished fifth in the team standings. Individually, Addie Forry was seventh, and Leah Schabron was 11th in the girls’ race. Dominic Eberle and Meyer Smith led the boys in sixth and seventh, respectively.

LHS runs at the Leroy Sprague Invite Friday in Cheyenne at Prairie View Golf Course.