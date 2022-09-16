Greek-ed Out At The Cheyenne Greek Festival This Weekend

Growing up reading and watching Percy Jackson, I have always loved Greek Mythology and culture. To the point where I wanted to take up Greek Mythology as a major in college when I was 15. When I found out there was a Greek Festival in Cheyenne, I got on I-80 immediately. I got to try so many fun foods, and as a foodie myself, I was over the moon.

Especially with the festival not happening for the past two years, the festival could not have been more excited to bring back Cheyenne's beloved festival. This year marks the 35th year the festival has been around. When it first started, it was originally a fundraising bazaar and luncheon for the Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Christian Church of Cheyenne.

Needs, Inc.

The proceeds from the event go to the Needs, Inc. charity in Laramie county, a local food pantry that has been feeding families since 1972. Needs, Inc. provides a free food pantry, clothing store, and a low-cost thrift store. Prior to the pandemic, the charity served an average of 31 households per day. Currently, they serve over 120 households per day. For more information, visit them HERE.

So, if you are wanting to have a great time eating good food, and enjoy some fun Greek entertainment, while also doing a good deed, you should definitely head on over to the Cheyenne Greek Festival!

The Event

Day: Saturday, September 17

Saturday, September 17 Time: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Location: Frontier Park Exhibition Hall (1312 W 8th Ave, Cheyenne, WY 82001)

Frontier Park Exhibition Hall (1312 W 8th Ave, Cheyenne, WY 82001) Cheyenne Greek Dancers Performances Schedule: 12:30 p.m., 3 p.m., 5:30 p.m.

Check out the gallery below to see their menu and all the yummy things I got at the festival!