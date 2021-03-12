Grizzly Rose to Reopen Next Thursday With Live Music

When Winter Storm Xylia is all over, you may be getting the urge to get out of the house. We have some good news for you if you are looking to go out and have a good time. The Grizzly Rose in Denver has announced that they will reopen on March 18.

Get our free mobile app

The Grizzly Rose has said that things will be a bit different for a little while after they reopen.

Access to the Grizzly Rose will be by advance online ticket sales only.

Masks will be required unless seated at your table.

Limited capacity to 150 guests per night.

Tables for 2, 4, or 6 guests will be available.

The dance floor will be open with limited capacity.

Thursday - Saturday will be open to adults 21 and older.

Sunday will be open to all ages.

The Grizzly Rose Facebook says that they understand that the new conditions are different than what you may be used to, but hope you understand. They are asking patrons to help them get through the pandemic until restrictions have eased up.

Live music will be happening at the Grizzly Rose starting on March 18 with Jeffery Alan Band. The Jeffery Allan Band will be playing at the Grizzly Rose from March 18 through March 21. Advance admission tickets are available through TicketMaster.

Source: Grizzly Rose Facebook