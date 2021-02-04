Grizzly Rose Ordered To Close After Violating Health Orders

A popular bar among the Denver community has been forced to close its doors after violating health orders over the weekend.

Health restrictions that were put in place to fight the spread of COVID-19 across Colorado were seemingly ignored by The Grizzly Rose, as the bar was caught hosting hundreds of patrons in its packed venue last Saturday (Jan. 30).

As a result, The Tri-County Health Department (TCHD) ordered The Grizzly Rose to shut down "effective immediately" after it was determined the Denver bar did, in fact, violate public health orders.

According to 9News, the Tri-County Health Department (TCHD) issued a closure order that says the Grizzly Rose violated health orders in the following ways:

Failed to enforce masking requirements for both staff and patrons

Failed to enforce social distancing requirements

Failed to adhere to indoor capacity restrictions within and throughout the establishment

Under the order, the bar must remain closed until the health department determines they're in compliance with health orders.

As of Thursday (Feb. 4), the official Grizzly Rose website says to stay tuned to their website and social media accounts to receive the latest updates on the bar's reopening.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app