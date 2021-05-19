Grizzly, Wolf, Elk and Others Appear on New Cody Trail Cam Video

It's like watching an all-star video for the best Wyoming wildlife characters. A new trail cam video from near Cody reveals that a grizzly, wolf, elk and even a wild horse made their way past one single area.

Pete Covert recently shared this video montage of all the wildlife that was observed on one single trail cam near Cody just for the month of April this year. It's a veritable who's who of Wyoming critters. Here's the short version of what you can expect to see:

Grizzly

Wolf

Elk

Deer

Coyote

Wild horse

But, wait, there's more. You can add birds and maybe a raccoon to that mix also.

Pete didn't mention exactly where this trail cam was positioned near Cody, but it's obviously a very busy intersection for wildlife in that area.

