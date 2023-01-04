Now Is A Great Time For Wyoming Coyote Hunting

24/7, 365 days a year, is how often you can hunt coyote in Wyoming. Why would you want to hunt them all year? The coyote is a major predator and threatens the Wyoming wildlife and livestock.

Coyote stalk CANVA loading...

Wyoming is actually one of the best states for coyote hunting in the country. As long as you're safe and follow the few rules in places, you don't have much to worry about. As always, remember if you have questions or concerns, you can reach out to Wyoming Game and Fish Department.

Coyote is defined as a predatory animal, meaning it's a threat to other animals. Because of that:

You don't need a special license

The season is always open

There is no bag limit

You can bait and use decoys

You can use dogs to run/ hunt coyotes

No restrictions on firearms

The only rules you'll need to be aware of are:

You can't trespass on others land

Can't hunt coyote from public road or highway

Can't hunt coyote while intoxicated

Can't use spotlights on public land

When hunting on public land, remember shooting hours. 1/2 hour before sunrise and 1/2 hour after sunset

If you've never considered hunting coyote, it's something you may want to think about. You will be doing conservation, hunting, farming and ranching a favor, by eliminating a threat.

Go Hunt.com released a list of 5 reasons you should be hunting coyote.

Protection of young wildlife and livestock Coyotes are partly responsible for the deaths of young wildlife and livestock. In 2021, coyotes were responsible for 39% of death of all death of lambs and sheep in Wyoming.

Could make extra money Fur trade is a lot like the stock market and prices go up and down, but you have a chance to make extra cash

Enhance your hunting skills Even when coyote hunting is slow, you're able to sharpen your tracking, glassing, shooting and stalking skills

Adrenaline of hunting Using calls, the thrill of the hunt, the excitement of seeing movement and the possibility of the harvest is part of the hunt.

Staying active outside of hunting seasons Once all the major hunting seasons are closed, the possibility of being able to get out, exercise and stay active is there with coyote hunting.



If you're considering a hunt, there are many calls, decoys and methods available on the market. I stumbled upon this video from Lucky Duck Decoys/ Calls where the guys are doing some Wyoming coyote hunting. Check it out, it may encourage you and give you some ideas.

Identifying Wyoming's Most Common Wildlife Droppings