Gun, Other Items Stolen in Northeast Cheyenne Burglary

The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help in solving a burglary that happened sometime prior to March 1.

Agency spokesman Brandon Warner says the crime occurred in the 3400 block of E. Pershing Boulevard, just west of Baggs Elementary School.

Warner says a Taurus PT111 9mm handgun, camping gear and two wheels and tires off a Dodge Grand Caravan were stolen from a CONEX box. He says the items were valued at nearly $900.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at (307) 638-TIPS. Callers will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.