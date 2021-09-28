A wanted Torrington man police turned to the public for help in finding is free on bail after turning himself in.

Reginald Steven Smith, 27, made his initial appearance in Goshen County Circuit Court yesterday, Sept. 27, just hours after giving himself up to the sheriff's office.

Smith was being sought on a warrant for aggravated assault and battery stemming from a Sept. 11 street fight in the 1900 block of Main Street in which he allegedly discharged a firearm.

Police say, thankfully, no one was injured in the incident.

Smith is free on a $10,000 at 10 percent bond. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 14 at 2 p.m.

For more information about this case, check out our earlier post: