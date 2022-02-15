Gwen Stefani celebrated Valentine's Day by reminiscing about an unforgettable memory: The day she tied the knot with her country superstar husband, Blake Shelton.

Stefani posted never-before-seen video footage of the special occasion, in a sweet family clip that features her 7-year-old son, Apollo. The video shows Stefani and Shelton in their wedding get-up, with an adorably smiling Apollo between them, wearing a child's tuxedo.

The bride and groom take turns embracing Apollo, with Shelton planting a kiss on his new stepson's forehead.

The video is set to "We Can Reach the Stars," a song that Shelton wrote and used as his wedding vows to Stefani. Fans first learned that the country star had written a song for his wedding from Carson Daly, who officiated the proceedings, and was also their co-star on the set of The Voice, where Shelton and Stefani first met.

Daly explained on an episode of Today how the performance went down, dishing that Shelton, "wrote her a song, and he sings her a song, while he's crying, that he wrote specifically for her...[There was] not a dry eye in the house, and that was really a highlight."

"The stars, the moon, my whole world," Stefani captioned the throwback post.

The couple tied the knot on July 3, 2021 at a chapel on Shelton's Oklahoma ranch. It was a small, intimate ceremony, and they kept the date and details largely under wraps leading up to the wedding. However, in the aftermath, both Shelton and Stefani have shared plenty of details about their nuptials. Stefani opened up about the sentimental backstory behind her wedding cake, which was based on the cake that her parents — who were in attendance at Shelton and Stefani's wedding — had for their own ceremony decades earlier.

For his part, Shelton's made it clear that when he married Stefani, he was also embracing the role of stepdad to her three sons. The family of five posed for a photo together in their wedding attire, and the bride's two older children, Kingston and Zuma, each signed the marriage certificate as official witnesses.

Also on Valentine's Day (Feb. 14), Shelton shared a wedding throwback, posting a photo of the pair at the altar along with the caption "I'm the luckiest man alive."

