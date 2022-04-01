Here’s Your Guide For What To Do In Cheyenne This Weekend

We've made it to the weekend. We're getting closer and closer to ridding ourselves of the shackles that are Winter, and edging closer to Wyoming's weather cooperating with us so we can enjoy things outdoors. I don't know about you, but I'm ready for fun on the Downtown Plaza or live music outdoors in general.

If you're looking for live music or things to do this weekend, you're in luck. This weekend is chock full of fun. We have live music, pub crawls and more staring at us as we drift off from reality during the workday today. Let's see what's happening in Cheyenne this weekend.

Face Vocal Band At The Lincoln

Coming out the gate, tonight we have the Face Vocal Band ready to perform in Downtown Cheyenne at The Lincoln. This should be an awesome performance and a great way to kick off your weekend. Here, check out one of their jams from YouTube.This is going to be a fun show.

Laramie County Sportsman's Expo

This is the place to be if you love being outdoors. You'll be able to check out several vendors to get you ready for Summer camping, hiking, and more. It's happening at the Archer all weekend starting today.

Zach Williams At The Cheyenne Civic Center

There's another great show hitting Cheyenne this evening and it's Grammy winner, Zach Williams. He has a pretty interesting sound mixing faith-based music with a nice twang of Southern Rock and Country.

Allie Colleen At The Outlaw

This is said to be a huge up-and-coming Country star that is going to take the stage tomorrow at the Outlaw Saloon. Did I mention she's Garth Brook's daughter? She won't advertise that, and I totally get that and respect it, but, wow. Country royalty rolling into Cheyenne.

Cheyenne Winter Farmers Market

There are only a handful of Winter Farmers Markets left before we transition to the Summer. Downtown Cheyenne is going to be rocking all morning and afternoon with the warm temps and having locally sourced items to check out at the Depot.

Tales And Ales

This is going to be a lot of fun. Get your tickets for this if you haven't already. It's a pub crawl, but with history. Check out this pub crawl where you'll get to catch a ride on the trolleys downtown and get a history lesson from watering hole to watering hole. All of the stops on the ride will have specials for the event.

Battle Of The Bands At The Lincoln

The third round of Battle of The Bands is this weekend. This time they'll focus on Rock Bands. This should be an awesome time, getting to check out local bands and see who is going to make it to June.

Cheyenne Restaurant Week

This is it, we've been training for this all year. Restaurant Week is back and better than ever. There are over 20 restaurants included in this event and if you hit up 5 this week and log them on your Restaurant Week account, you'll be put in a drawing to win a 25 dollar gift card from each place. There's also a special Restaurant Week brew that all the breweries in Cheyenne collaborated on. The fun kicks off Sunday!

Whew! That's a lot this week! You can check out more details on what's going on this weekend and every weekend from Visit Cheyenne.

