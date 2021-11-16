A 20th Anniversary ‘Harry Potter’ Reunion Is Coming to HBO Max

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone opened in theaters on November 16, 2001 — 20 years ago today. So today is an especially good day to announce the first-ever Harry Potter cast reunion, which is coming to HBO Max on New Year’s Day.

The show is titled Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, and will features all three of the saga’s main leads: Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson. They’ll be joined by many of the other stars of the series, including Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch, and Ian Hart. According to the official press release, the show “will tell an enchanting making-of story through all-new in-depth interviews and cast conversations, inviting fans on a magical first-person journey through one of the most beloved film franchises of all time.”

Here’s the teaser for the special:

Director Chris Columbus, who helmed the first two Harry Potter films will be present at the special as well. (J.K. Rowling, however, will not — or at least she is not mentioned among the many other names that appear in the official press release about. this thing.)

The special is coming a bit late for the 20th anniversary — ideally, you’d probably have wanted this thing available today, but perhaps the pandemic made it more difficult to bring together so many actors in a single space for a reunion. Better late than never, I guess. Harry Potter: 20th Anniversary - Return to Hogwarts premieres on HBO Max on January 1. HBO Max is also the current streaming home for all eight films in the Harry Potter series.