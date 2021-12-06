Go Back to Hogwarts In First ‘Harry Potter’ Reunion Teaser

If you want to be really technical about it, they’re celebrating the Harry Potter film franchise’s 20th anniversary a year late. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone premiered in 2001 and the big cast reunion, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, will premiere on January 1, 2022. In a year with a global pandemic, I think that’s probably close enough.

The special which is premiering on HBO Max next month, features appearances by most of the series’ cast, including Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, and Evanna Lynch.

There’s a new first look teaser at the special; based on it, it looks like at least some of the show was shot at the Harry Potter studio tour where much of the series was filmed and which now exists as a kind of walk-through museum of the franchise’s sets and props. You can watch the first trailer below:

Here’s the special’s official synopsis:

Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson join other esteemed cast members across all eight Harry Potter films as they travel back to Hogwarts for the first time to celebrate the anniversary of the franchise’s first film, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, which premiered 20 years ago this year. The retrospective special Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts will tell an enchanting making-of story through all-new in-depth interviews and cast conversations, inviting fans on a magical first-person journey through one of the most beloved film franchises of all time.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts premieres on HBO Max on January 1, 2022.

The Scariest Kids Movies in History